That beautiful land you are looking for, found it! This amazing 18 acre property has mature trees, fields, flowers, a creek, some fencing and a breathtaking view!! Your dream porches are here: main house has over 1700 sq ft of porch and guest quarters has over 750 sq ft of porch. Main house has 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. It features wood bead board ceilings, large main floor master bedroom suite with walk-in shower, double vanity, large closet and it's own heat/cool zone. Huge dining room for that extra large farm table, kitchen has lots of cabinets, GAS stovetop, solid surface counters and a walk-in pantry and storage nook. Laundry room is the perfect spot to drop shoes and jackets and keep the mess out of the house. So much country charm in this home! The frame of the home is originally an old home from Hubbord and has a fun story. The garage is 31 X 49.7 and features a large workshop area, heat & air, pot bellied stove, air hoist, and plumbed for future bathroom. Apt # 1: 782 sq ft, kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom, living rm, and an office. Apt#2: 701 sq ft studio. All the a/c units are less than a year old, new paint throughout, much of the flooring is new. This is the family game room and has a kitchenette, full bathroom. We invite you to make an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
Waco attorney Seth Sutton was entrapped in a murder-for-hire scheme by an overzealous undercover Waco Police officer who took advantage of the…
Aubrey Robertson said it is time to make significant changes at the McLennan County Courthouse and he is convinced his experience as a prosecu…
Sharonda Johnson woke up Saturday not long after midnight as someone kicked the door to her smoke-filled apartment.
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.