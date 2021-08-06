Welcome to the country where you only have one neighbor, but the conveniences of the city are just minutes away! This oasis comes with 52.5 acres that includes a stocked fishing tank or a great water source for your cattle and horses. There is a seasonal creek that splits into two separate branches midway through the property and holds a bounty of wildlife. There are deer, turkey, dove and an occasional hog that enjoy the coolness of the creek. The 1760+ square foot home has premium vinyl plank flooring throughout, plenty of cabinets and workspace in the kitchen, as well as a spacious laundry room. The garage is equipped with a storm shelter that is rated to withstand even the crazy Texas tornados. If you are looking for space to stretch out and enjoy the peace and quiet that Texas has to offer look no further!
3 Bedroom Home in West - $600,000
