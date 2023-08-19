A little slice of Heaven on over 18 Acres! This home was recently built and features a floorplan that will make you smile. The primary bedroom is isolated to the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms. Separated by a large living room and kitchen. The kitchen has an oversized island with room for everyone to sit at the counter height bar. The laundry room is so spacious that it currently doubles as the home office! If all of the many features this home has to offer are not enough for you, lets look at the guest house. It is a 1 bedroom, but has its own living room, kitchen, bath and laundry room! If you are concerned about the Texas power going out again, you are covered! The guest house can be hooked up to a generator (that comes with the property) to keep you with power and warm or cool depending on the season! The total sq/ft between the both houses is 2,425 according to the appraisal district. The home itself is sure to delight, but if you want to enjoy nature, there is a large heard of deer that live nearby and can almost always be seen grazing the property. The tank is stocked with with catfish and black carp, and since it was put in it has not gone dry. The spacious shop provides plenty of storage and covered parking. See something you like? All of the furniture, and equipment is negotiable! This homestead is truly ready for you to move-in!