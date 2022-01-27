3 Bedroom Home in West - $82,000

Ohhhhh boy! Are you looking for a project to roll up your sleeves on? Here is the diamond in the rough! This house, built in 1892, still has usable shiplap walls with a functional layout of 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. At 1242 square feet on a large city corner lot, it is just waiting for it's overdue makeover! Come turn this fixer upper into a prime investment property in West ISD.