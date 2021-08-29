Welcome to your new home in Midway ISD! Beautiful property with newer paint and carpet. Easy access to kitchen using porte-cochere. Vaulted, tongue and groove wood ceiling, white tile counters, and oak wood cabinets in kitchen. Gas range and additional electric oven. Breakfast bar and breakfast area with bay window view. Flex room can be turned into formal dining area, office, or play room. Flex room transitions to laundry area, family room, and bedroom. First bedroom has a half bath. Laundry room has storage, counters, and a sink. Hall bath is located between the the second bedroom and laundry room. Second bedroom has mirrored double doors. Large master suite with storage and walk-in closets. Master bath has double sinks, separate water closet, plus shower, garden tub, and patio doors. Large family room with built in shelving. Additional 576 sq.ft. air conditioned man cave/she shed. French doors to back yard. Two car garage with work bench. Private and spacious back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $209,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
When it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility.