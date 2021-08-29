3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $209,900

Welcome to your new home in Midway ISD! Beautiful property with newer paint and carpet. Easy access to kitchen using porte-cochere. Vaulted, tongue and groove wood ceiling, white tile counters, and oak wood cabinets in kitchen. Gas range and additional electric oven. Breakfast bar and breakfast area with bay window view. Flex room can be turned into formal dining area, office, or play room. Flex room transitions to laundry area, family room, and bedroom. First bedroom has a half bath. Laundry room has storage, counters, and a sink. Hall bath is located between the the second bedroom and laundry room. Second bedroom has mirrored double doors. Large master suite with storage and walk-in closets. Master bath has double sinks, separate water closet, plus shower, garden tub, and patio doors. Large family room with built in shelving. Additional 576 sq.ft. air conditioned man cave/she shed. French doors to back yard. Two car garage with work bench. Private and spacious back yard.