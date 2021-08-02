Welcome to your new home in Midway ISD!! This beautiful property has something for everyone!! Newer paint and carpet make it fresh and clean. Never get wet while carrying your shopping bags in. For easy access, park in the porte-cochere next to the kitchen. A beautiful vaulted, tongue and groove wood ceiling, sparkling white tile counters and oak cabinets accentuate the country kitchen. Every cooks' dream is fulfilled with a gas range, plus an additional electric oven. If you are in a hurry, you can cozy up to the counter for a quick meal. In the breakfast area, light filters through the bay window and offers a view of the beautiful magnolia tree. It is the perfect place for a long dining table! If you need a formal dining area, the flex room is your solution. The flex room transitions to the laundry area, family room, and bedroom. It is also ideal for an office or play room. The first bedroom is bright and has a half bath. There is storage, a sink, and counter area in the laundry room. The hall bath is conveniently located between the second bedroom and laundry room. Mirrored double doors accentuate the second bedroom. Rest peacefully in the large master bedroom. It has lots of storage and a walk-in closet. The spacious master bath has double sinks, separate water closet and shower. Luxuriate in the garden tub while looking through the patio doors at the St. Augustine and Crape Myrtles. There is plenty of room to gather in the large family room. The built in shelves allow you to display your favorite books or collection. If you need more space, there is a 576 sq.ft., air conditioned man cave/she shed/play room. The french doors, which open to the back yard, make it perfect for entertaining! The two car garage also has a work bench. Private and spacious, the back yard is calling you!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
In college athletics, friendship is fleeting. As soon as the kid down the block acquires a shiny, new toy, your friends will abandon you in a …
Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign fr…
Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite payi…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…
Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring
Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, s…