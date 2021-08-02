3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $219,900

Welcome to your new home in Midway ISD!! This beautiful property has something for everyone!! Newer paint and carpet make it fresh and clean. Never get wet while carrying your shopping bags in. For easy access, park in the porte-cochere next to the kitchen. A beautiful vaulted, tongue and groove wood ceiling, sparkling white tile counters and oak cabinets accentuate the country kitchen. Every cooks' dream is fulfilled with a gas range, plus an additional electric oven. If you are in a hurry, you can cozy up to the counter for a quick meal. In the breakfast area, light filters through the bay window and offers a view of the beautiful magnolia tree. It is the perfect place for a long dining table! If you need a formal dining area, the flex room is your solution. The flex room transitions to the laundry area, family room, and bedroom. It is also ideal for an office or play room. The first bedroom is bright and has a half bath. There is storage, a sink, and counter area in the laundry room. The hall bath is conveniently located between the second bedroom and laundry room. Mirrored double doors accentuate the second bedroom. Rest peacefully in the large master bedroom. It has lots of storage and a walk-in closet. The spacious master bath has double sinks, separate water closet and shower. Luxuriate in the garden tub while looking through the patio doors at the St. Augustine and Crape Myrtles. There is plenty of room to gather in the large family room. The built in shelves allow you to display your favorite books or collection. If you need more space, there is a 576 sq.ft., air conditioned man cave/she shed/play room. The french doors, which open to the back yard, make it perfect for entertaining! The two car garage also has a work bench. Private and spacious, the back yard is calling you!