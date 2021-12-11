3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $239,000

Value packed describes this one acre property located in Midway ISD and Speegleville elementary attendance zone. Beautiful views surround two manufactured homes, two metal workshops, plus one barn. The 2019, three bedroom with two baths home is spacious, like new, and still under partial manufacturers warranty. A total of 1,144 sq.ft., the kitchen, dining, and living areas are open and inviting. The kitchen has pretty plank look, vinyl flooring and lots of cabinets. An electric range and refrigerator are included, plus the washer and dryer convey. With an isolated master suite, you can create your own oasis. The master bath includes an oversized soaking tub, with shower, plus a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are light filled and ample size. If you are looking for the peace and quiet of country living, relax on the front or back, lifetime warranty, Fibron deck! This is the perfect spot to relax or entertain! Watch fantastic sunsets and have fun! The 1996, two bedroom with one bath home has 832 sq.ft. This home has recently been completely refurbished! All new studs, flooring, decking, drywall, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, water heater, and metal roof have been updated. Most of the windows are double pane. With tons of custom oak cabinets, SS appliances, tile backsplash, custom lighting, and breakfast bar, the kitchen is a dream! Beautiful vinyl plank flooring flows through the kitchen and living area. Both bedrooms are light filled and comfortable. The bath includes a tub/shower combo. The washer/dryer hookup is conveniently located in the hall. Perfect for a business, the largest metal building/shop is insulated with two, twelve foot roll up doors, two glass entry doors, windows across the back, and covered parking in front. The second metal building/shop is insulated with one roll up door and adjacent covered bay, plus water. For additional storage, the barn is wood frame on a concrete slab. The aerobic system is newer. Electrical lines are new and have been run underground. This property checks so many boxes! The second home qualifies for guest house, mother in-law home, or income property. The shops are perfect for storage or business!! There are no city taxes! Seller has survey.