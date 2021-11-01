 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $275,000

This home is eligible for 100% USDA Financing in Midway ISD! See this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home right at 1,866 sft(appx) on .389 of an acre. This home also has a large flex-room that could be used as a fourth bedroom, a game room, a hobby room, or a media room. This home has updated exterior and interior paint, a updated drive way, a updated Kitchen and restrooms, and a large backyard with a patio! Get on the highway 6 to access I-35 and Hwy 84 fast!!

