3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $279,900

Recently updated home in an establishing Woodway neighborhood, this home is 1,989 square feet (buyer to verify). Three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an attached two car garage. There is a dog park on the lot next door for your pets to enjoy. This inviting home is move-in ready. View More

