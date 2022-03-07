3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $289,000

Not too Big, Not too Small - This one is JUST RIGHT! 7401 Brentwood Circle is on a quiet, low-traffic street in the hills of Woodway. Established lawn and trees with an impressive front-yard and fully fenced back area. Interior is freshly painted and awaiting your personal decorating style - with two large living areas, brick fireplace, views of backyard and efficient kitchen with newer, clean white appliances - this home has so much to offer. To top it off, there are three nice-sized bedrooms with great closet space and a laundry/mudroom to organize all the "extra stuff" everyone seems to have. Don't miss the workshop/gardening room with double access to backyard and garage. Goldilocks approved.