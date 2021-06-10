3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $289,000

Beautiful Woodway home with charm and character on lovely treed lot. This 3br/2BA has great features to include a formal living area, den and bonus room or bonus room with access to the backyard. Front living room has lots of light and room for entertaining. Kitchen features built in gas cook top, built in oven, dishwasher, pantry and water filter system. Other features are raised ceiling in living, ceiling fans, high efficiency HVAC unit, wood burning fireplace and laundry room with freezer space. Gutters and sprinkler system. Privacy fence with double gate. Large backyard. Two car garage with insulated garage door, plus detached garage/shop with electricity. Must see at $289,000 View More