3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $289,000

Make this your new home in the heart of Woodway on a large tree covered lot. This beautiful 3bd/2ba home with 3 living areas is perfect for entertaining family and friends featuring updated kitchen/dining areas a large patio and backyard to enjoy the outdoors. The extra space has so many uses! Can be large office space, additional playroom, the uses are endless. The garage doors open to a small shop area. Space to park an RV to the left of the home, behind the fence. Amazing location with easy access to Hwy 6 or Hwy 84, be anywhere in town in minutes! This property is located close to medical facilities, shopping and schools. Don't miss this opportunity to see this great property in Midway ISD and Woodway Elementary.