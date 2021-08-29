NEW ROOF and WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM! If you are looking for spacious living between neighbors this home could check the box for you. Located on .5 of land minutes from schools and 10 minutes from shopping. Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a freestanding range with added features. Lots of cabinets and counter space with under the cabinet lighting. The open concept coming from the front or backdoor gives extra space for large gatherings. Larger doorways through out to accommodate for large furniture, walker, or wheel chair. Laundry room can also double as a mudroom area from the garage into the house. The added touch of extra counterspace and cabinets help to give more storage to the master bathroom. Oversized walk-in master shower allows for stepping in or rolling in a shower chair if needed. Master bedroom includes door out to side of house. Outside features include cement ramp to front door and covered back patio with ceiling fan. Extra 1/2 bathroom is located in the two car garage. Square footage is through MCAD and should be verified by Buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $289,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
When it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility.