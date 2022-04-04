 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $305,000

Beautiful home in Woodway and Midway ISD! View this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with approx. 1,918 sqft. This home has 2 living areas with a formal dining room. Kitchen with beautiful counter tops opens to second living area. The main bedroom has a spacious walk in closet with tons of room to organize to your liking. This house is waiting for its final touch to make it a home! It is 15 minutes from downtown Waco, Magnolia and Baylor!

