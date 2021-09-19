 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $324,000

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Woodway. Move in ready, will come fully furnished. Make this your home, add it to your portfolio, or come stay here long term. Owners are open to selling or leasing. Currently being used as a short-term rental with income with $19,000.00 in the last 6 months, and projected $40,000 this year. Current owners and family use home a significant amount of time, so rental revenue could be significantly higher. Taylor Lokey for showing information.

