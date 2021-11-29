Step into this meticulously maintained home in the gorgeous Twin Rivers subdivision. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with dual vanities, formal dining, and an open-concept floor plan this home is perfect for connection and living. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as a breakfast nook and breakfast bar perfect for hosting and gathering. Enjoy peace and privacy in the dead end cul-de-sac, while relaxing in the landscaped, fenced-in backyard sitting on a third of an acre. The highly sought out Twin Rivers subdivision is located in Midway ISD and features a beautiful lake, paved jogging trail, tennis courts, swimming pool, playground, and is also located right next door to Bear Ridge Golf Course! Schedule your showing today and make this home yours for the holidays.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $339,900
