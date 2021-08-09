If you are looking for spacious living between neighbors this home could check the box for you. Located on .5 of land minutes from schools and 10 minutes from shopping. Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a freestanding range with added features. Lots of cabinets and counter space with under the cabinet lighting. The open concept coming from the front or backdoor gives extra space for large gatherings. Larger doorways through out to accommodate for large furniture, walker, or wheel chair. Laundry room can also double as a mudroom area from the garage into the house. The added touch of extra counterspace and cabinets help to give more storage to the master bathroom. Oversized walk-in master shower allows for stepping in or rolling in a shower chair if needed. Master bedroom includes door out to side of house. Outside features include cement ramp to front door and covered back patio with ceiling fan. Extra 1/2 bathroom is located in the two car garage. NEW ROOF! Square footage is through MCAD and should be verified by Buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $350,000
