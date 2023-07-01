Welcome to the Twin Rivers subdivision, where a charming and spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom house awaits its new owners. Nestled within the highly sought-after Midway ISD school district, this property provides the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and community.As you approach the house, you'll be captivated by its attractive curb appeal. The well-manicured front yard sets the stage for the warmth and tranquility found within. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a welcoming foyer that leads into a thoughtfully designed floor plan. The living area boasts an abundance of natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere for relaxation or entertaining friends and family. The open-concept kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream. It features modern appliances, ample counter space, and a convenient center island, perfect for preparing gourmet meals or casual family breakfasts. The adjacent dining area provides a cozy spot for enjoying meals together or hosting intimate dinner parties.The primary bedroom is a true retreat, providing a peaceful oasis after a long day. With generous proportions, plush carpeting, and a soothing color scheme, it provides the ideal space for rest and rejuvenation. The attached primary bathroom boasts a luxurious soaking tub, a separate walk-in shower, and a double vanity, providing both convenience and indulgence. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms and a second bathroom complete the living space, ensuring comfort and privacy for family members or guests. Each room is tastefully designed with ample closet space, soft carpeting, and large windows that allow for an abundance of natural light.The backyard is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a spacious patio area perfect for hosting barbecues or enjoying a morning cup of coffee. The well-maintained yard provides ample space for children and pets to play, and the privacy fence ensures a sense of seclusion and security. Located within the prestigious Midway ISD school district, this property providing access to top-rated schools, ensuring an excellent education for your children. The Twin Rivers subdivision provides a tight-knit community feel, with friendly neighbors and a range of amenities including parks, walking trails, and a community center. In addition to its appealing features, this home is conveniently situated near shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment options, providing easy access to everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to make this three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom house in the Twin Rivers subdivision your new home. Schedule a viewing today and envision the memories you and your loved ones will create in this delightful property.