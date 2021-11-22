3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $429,500

Located in the heart of Woodway with tree shaded lots, gentle curved streets and wonderful neighbors!!! This home welcomes you at the front door with lush landscaping on a corner lot. The entry opens to a spacious formal dining. The main living area has a vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and transitions to 2 more living areas. A darling New England style kitchen awaits with nice counter space and an eating area. The laundry is on this side of the home and is a full room!!! What a nice space to add an office area or arts and crafts spot. The owners suite is expansive with french doors to an additional living area/sunroom. The guest rooms are very cozy with good closet space. This home offers a floorplan that is very flexible with the ability to have extended family and entertaining year round. Painted concrete floors finish out this warm, welcoming New England yet Southern style home.