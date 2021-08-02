3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $448,000

Custom built home in private Rainbow Lake Addition in Woodway. Make this your new home and enjoy access to private lake, hiking trails and nature. This beautiful home has a gorgeous kitchen with large island, stainless appliances and custom cabinets. Kitchen is open to dining room and living. Computer nook off kitchen. Living area has stained concrete floors, gas propane fire place and large picture windows with custom window treatments. Master suite has separate closets and has a wonderful view of backyard. Master bath features dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Guest bedrooms are large and have walk in closets. Guest bath features dual vanity and tub/shower combo. Mud bench near door going into garage. Home is wired for security system. High efficiency home with foam insulation and Geothermal heating and air. Large backyard with trees. Sprinkler system in front and partial back yard. Oversized two car garage with two storage rooms, one is heating & cooled. Propane supplies fireplace and use of an outside grill. $448,000