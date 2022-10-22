3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $585,500

This beautiful home with over 2500 sq feet is located in a sought-after neighborhood, in the Village at Twin Rivers. It is in the Midway school district. Has a spacious walk-in foyer with expansive open views to the outdoor covered patio right on Bear Ridge golf course. Perfect for enjoying the sunrise and the sunsets. The kitchen with its free-standing island features an open concept to the living room making it perfect for entertaining. Plenty of cabinet and storage space along with a large pantry. Along with its two-car garage, there is a separate spacious laundry room. This is a must-see, that you need to experience for yourself. 24/7 gym access, tennis courts, park, and community pool. Front and back lawn care provided by HOA! Sprinkler system water is free as it is pumped from the lake! HOA fees are greatly if not completely abated by savings on watering the lawn! GYM access and lawn care golf course membership are available. you need to see it, fall in love, and make an offer.