We can guarantee you’ve never seen a home quite like this one! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home has been transformed into one of Woodway’s most breathtaking homes loaded with eye-catching features around every corner. Think you can’t get a good deal in this market? The seller’s decision to move closer to family has resulted in this unique opportunity to get a great deal! When it comes to quality, design, and functionality, the seller left nothing undone and spared no expense. Before jumping into the cosmetic updates, the focus was on the important functional updates including all new plumbing, new electrical, new roof, new HVAC system, new irrigation system in the front and back, improved drainage system, foam insulation, new energy efficient windows, and a new tankless water heater. The property impresses with several unique elements including an octagon-shaped reading room, several entertaining areas both inside and out, a stone accent wall, exposed brick, all new light fixtures, generously sized closets, a stunning room divider... the list goes on and on. The kitchen is complete with top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, a huge island / breakfast area, a counter-to-ceiling tiled backsplash, a wine cooler, antique built-ins, and wine barrel shelves from Napa Valley! The backyard has the feel of a private oasis with multiple covered gathering areas, multiple fireplaces, a luxurious fountain, a huge screened in porch, and beautiful landscaping! This is the home that will have you begging to be quarantined and is one that you must see in person to truly appreciate the quality of the craftsmanship. Call today for an in-person tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $595,000
