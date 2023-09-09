Experience this stunning 3bedroom, 3bath new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's latest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal, this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include study/flex space that can be used as an extra bedroom, owner's suite with an expansive ensuite bathroom. The second floor features a game room, an additional bedroom ensuite with a bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet. These homes are finished with high ended finishes and fixtures that is above what's commonly seen in Waco for a spec home. These homes were built with quality in mind. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! The preferred lender offers 1% REBATE for rate buy down or closing costs! Ask agent for details.