If you're looking for the WOW factor the second you walk in the door, welcome HOME! This gorgeous custom home sits nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac is the luxurious Badger Ranch Addition. Large shade trees and an over-sized lot will give you plenty of space for outdoor fun, too. Fabulous covered patio can be accessed from back door or master suite. Featuring extra insulation, the separate garage can also be used as a game-room or gym. Downstairs suite has dual vanities, walk-through shower, and large garden tub. You can also enjoy an open living area with breakfast space, formal dining area and separate half-bath for guests. Upstairs, you'll find another living area, Jack-and-Jill bedrooms/bathroom, and a wonderful patio area with an excellent view of the back yard. Well-loved and ready for you to come home!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $669,900
