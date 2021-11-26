3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $699,900

This office/warehouse property is located at 7936 North Highway 6 Woodway, Texas. There is a total of 7,089 SF of improvements with a variety of retail and office/warehouse spaces, including a building with living quarters. The main living area of the property is 2,160 in square footage and includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. In a heavier commercial usage setting, the area could be converted into office space. Attached to the main living area, is a 1,680 square foot garage which includes a large additional office, and two roll-up doors. A climate controlled theatre room, firework stand, a 1,400 square foot shop, and other numerous storage buildings complete the extensive list of improvements on this property. It’s proximity to a busy intersection and frontage along Highway 6 make the property easily accessible. This property is located in Waco's ETJ and offers a vast variety of improvements to allow for a range of uses and opportunities. This unique property is a must see!