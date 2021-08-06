3 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $745,000

Unbelievable quality throughout!!! Located close to Lake Waco, this beautiful home is in Midway ISD, Woodway Elem. This one owner, custom built home features formal living or office, formal dining, oversized living room with fireplace, and large game room with built ins. The gourmet kitchen is every cook's delight. The breakfast room overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard with in ground pool. The kitchen features updated tile flooring, upscale Thermador appliances, refrigerator, ice machine, and ice cold water dispenser. There is an amazing amount of granite cabinet and counter space, pantry, and built in desk/computer area. This flexible floor plan has the primary suite down and two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, plus a large game room upstairs. The primary bath features fireplace, spa tub, separate shower, heated floors, and oversized walk in closet. Whether you are inside or out you will love staying home!! Enjoy the fabulous back yard with heated, lighted pool day or night. The landscape lighting in this treed lot is absolutely gorgeous! The 3 car side entry garage features a built in tool area and durable finished concrete flooring. The fresh paint, updated flooring, and Professionally decorated kitchen and primary suite by Palmer Davis make this home one that feels new and one that you can just move on in and LOVE!