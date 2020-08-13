38-year-old's shooting death under investigation

A Waco man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in North Waco, police said.
Keith Barrier Sr., 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was found lying on North 11th Street at about 10 p.m., Waco police Sgt. Sam Key said. Several first responders arrived and took Barrier to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police responded at about 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of North 11th Street for a report of gunfire, Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said. It appeared Barrier was shot once in the upper hip, and he was conscious and talking before he was taken to the hospital, Padgett said.
Victim services personnel spoke notified Barrier’s family members, including some who were at the scene as officers launched a homicide investigation.
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, and no suspect description was released. Key said the investigation is ongoing.
Assault, DWI
Waco police arrested a 30-year-old woman Wednesday morning on driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault charges after she chased at least two cars and intentionally crashed into one, later telling police she thought she was chasing a pedophile who had kidnapped a girl, arrest affidavits state.
Officers arrested Cecilia Celeste Fulbright, of Waco, at about 10 a.m., after she crashed into a barrier near the gas pumps at H-E-B on North 19th Street, police reported.
A driver called police at about 9:20 a.m. to report a small red car had chased them on North 19th Street but that they were able to get away, according to the affidavit.
About 20 minutes later, another driver reported the red car was chasing her and that the driver, Fulbright, was yelling at her and rammed her car multiple times before the caller pulled into the H-E-B parking lot on 19th Street, the affidavit states.
“Ms. Fulbright pursued (the driver) through the parking lot striking her again and an uninvolved Dodge Durango before Ms. Fulbright crashed into a cement pylon at the gas pumps,” police reported.
The other driver was uninjured.
When officers arrived, Fulbright was in her car “crying hysterically” and yelling that the other driver “was a pedophile and had kidnapped a girl for human trafficking.” She said she rammed the other car “because she believed she was saving a child” from a pedophile she followed from Speegleville, but her account “did not match the timeline or any facts or evidence,” the affidavit states.
She appeared to be “delusional” and under the influence of drugs, and a breath test showed her blood alcohol content was between 0.21% and 0.217%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%, according to the affidavit. Officers reported they found “multiple cans of spray paint” in Fulbright’s car.
She said she had at least one beer but denied using other drugs, according to the affidavit.
After medical clearance, she was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released by Thursday on $11,000 bond.
