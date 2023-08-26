Discover your own private oasis with this luxurious new construction home, nestled on 12.9 acres of serene tree covered landscaping. Located in Axtell ISD, you'll be just minutes away from all that Waco has to offer, conveniently situated between Highways 84 and 31. As you pull up to the home, you'll immediately notice the stunning stonework and circular drive. With a three-car garage and ample storage space, there's plenty of room for DIY projects. The kitchen is a culinary dream, featuring a gas cook-top range, built-in oven, and generous work area for entertaining. Upstairs, the spacious game room is perfect for hosting unforgettable gatherings. Throughout the home's common areas, tall doors and high ceilings add a grand touch. Each guest room has a private full bathroom, with large windows throughout the home to fill it with natural light. In the evening, you can relax on the back porch and witness the beauty of nature. You can enjoy the calming presence of a seasonal creek and a small pond, and observe as the wildlife comes to life. The main bedroom is your own private getaway, with plenty of space for your clothing collection and a luxurious main bath featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Don't miss your chance to make this secluded retreat your own.