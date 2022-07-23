4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $1,200,000

Looking for your own little slice of heaven in Axtell? Here it is! This turnkey 4 beds and 3.5 bath property spans over 3,000 sqft and is nestled on 47 acres! When you head inside, it is impossible to not notice the vaulted ceilings with wood beams and large bay windows that is overlooking the gorgeous back patio. The entertainment does not stop on the first floor; when you head upstairs, you will find a home theater setup, perfect for those movie nights at home. The kitchen is filled with GE Café appliances that include a gas cook top, oven, convection oven/microwave, built-in ice maker as well as a built-in Jenn Air Coffee Maker! You will enjoy sitting on the back patio overlooking your own private pond and infinity pool all while hanging out by the outdoor fireplace and bar. You will not have any issues entertaining guests on this extraordinary back patio. Now, enough about the house...Whether you're looking to hunt, raise livestock, till a garden, harvest Hay, fish from your private pond for bass or all the above then look no further as this property makes the perfect homestead. The land has several wooded areas and a small creek running through the property making it a potential hot spot for a deer blind. The entire property is fully fenced. Located just 3 minutes from HWY 31 and approximately 15 minutes from HWY 35, convenience of a country life awaits. You will not want to miss this, come check out this Axtell property!