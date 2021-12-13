Have you been looking for a gem in the country? Have you been dreaming about a beautiful, peaceful home with panoramic views of stunning Texas countryside? Are you seeking skies which seem to roll out forever? Then this is the place for you! Firstly, the home. At almost 2900 square feet, this is a good-sized 4 bed, 3 bath property which benefits from being very well laid out. On entering the front door you walk into a reception room. Going straight ahead takes you through what is currently being used as a home office (but could be a smaller bedroom) to the back door. Going left from the front door you enter the lovely semi-open plan sitting room and kitchen area, behind which is the dining area, beautifully lit by wonderful bay windows. Check out that handsome fireplace! And those impressive accent beams! And that is one CUTE country kitchen! One of the bathrooms is tucked discreetly back here between the kitchen and (current) office. Heading right from the front door takes you to two downstairs bedrooms and another full bathroom. Check out that rustic country farmhouse style bathroom! Here you also find the stairs which lead up to the isolated primary suite with its stunning vaulted ceiling, magical fireplace and amazing views. But thats not all! Out back there's also a 30x40 metal, insulated shop, (with power) which is ready to house whatever manly (or womanly!) projects your heart desires! At just over an acre, you have enough land here to really pursue your outdoor passions, from growing your own food, to raising smaller animals! Would you like farm fresh eggs every day? Who wouldn't! Both country and convenient, the location is just a 10ish minute drive from the towns of Mart and Axtell, and only 25 minutes from downtown Waco, the Silos, and everything Waco has to offer! So don't delay! Call your agent today before someone else snaps up this dream-making home!
4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $359,900
