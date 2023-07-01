Wide open spaces await you in this stunning newly constructed barndaminium in the cute town of Axtell. Sitting just off of a hill, you have a nice, continuous breeze and lots of peaceful memories just waiting to be made. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with dual vanities, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a huge open concept perfect for enertaining, The kitchen area has beautiful oak cabinets, a large island, and granite counter tops. The 1300 sq foot garage, storage, shop area is large enough to be a barn, shop or even converted into a tiny guest home complete with electric, tankless water heater, washer and dryer hook ups, a partial slab and two covered parking spaces are attached to the shop area. There is also a small RV site with water and electric close to the shop. The property is fully fenced, cross fenced and is a perfect set up for a farm and livestock so bring your animals. The back of the property has a seasonal creek, a nice treeline and a tank could be easily added for year around water for livestock. This property has a ton of potential to be anything you'd like. Bring your 4 wheelers, animals and make this lovely home yours. Axtell is approximately 20 minutes from downtown Waco, local shopping, eateries and local hospitals.