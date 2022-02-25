Welcome to Axtell, where you can have peace, privacy, and freedom to enjoy the outdoors and the most beautiful sunsets! This property comes with everything you need to live, work, relax and entertain! This barndominium style home has 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living area! Attached to the home are two massive garages and a covered carport with plenty of space for cars, storage, and hobbies. Head out back to the outdoor oasis where you'll find a sparkling pool, hot tub, outdoor bar, and beautiful sunset views! The 400 sq. ft. guest house comes complete with one bedroom, one full bathroom and a small kitchenette. Explore the property to see the extra land and pond out back! With just a straight shot to Waco, and short drive to BSR Cable Park, Baylor and I-35, you are far enough to get away, but still close to shopping and nightlife! Pictures do not fully grasp the beauty and possibilities of this property, so come out and check it out in person!
4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A Germany-based company, Messer, will build a $50 million air separation unit in McGregor’s industrial park powered by its own solar farm, the…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
Business owners on La Salle Avenue spoke out this week against the local Salvation Army’s plan to move all of its downtown services to La Sall…
Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school’s second shootin…
A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pede…
Local institutions are modifying their opening plans for Thursday amid a National Weather Service winter weather advisory that warns of freezi…