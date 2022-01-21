4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $549,900

Welcome to Axtell, where you can have peace, privacy, and freedom to enjoy the outdoors and the most beautiful sunsets! This property comes with everything you need to live, work, relax and entertain! This barndominium style home has 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living area! Attached to the home are two massive garages and a covered carport with plenty of space for cars, storage, and hobbies. Head out back to the outdoor oasis where you'll find a sparkling pool, hot tub, outdoor bar, and beautiful sunset views! The 400 sq. ft. guest house comes complete with one bedroom, one full bathroom and a small kitchenette. Explore the property to see the extra land and pond out back! With just a straight shot to Waco, and short drive to BSR Cable Park, Baylor and I-35, you are far enough to get away, but still close to shopping and nightlife! Pictures do not fully grasp the beauty and possibilities of this property, so come out and check it out in person!