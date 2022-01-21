4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $549,900

This property comes with everything you need to live, work, relax and entertain! This barndominium style home has 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living area! Attached to the home are two massive garages and a covered carport. Head out back to the outdoor oasis where you'll find a sparkling pool, hot tub, outdoor bar, and beautiful sunset views! The 400 sq. ft. guest house comes complete with one bedroom, one full bathroom and a small kitchenette. Explore the property to see the extra land and pond out back! With just a straight shot to Waco, and short drive to BSR Cable Park, Baylor and I-35, you are far enough to get away, but still close to shopping and nightlife!