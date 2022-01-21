This property comes with everything you need to live, work, relax and entertain! This barndominium style home has 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living area! Attached to the home are two massive garages and a covered carport. Head out back to the outdoor oasis where you'll find a sparkling pool, hot tub, outdoor bar, and beautiful sunset views! The 400 sq. ft. guest house comes complete with one bedroom, one full bathroom and a small kitchenette. Explore the property to see the extra land and pond out back! With just a straight shot to Waco, and short drive to BSR Cable Park, Baylor and I-35, you are far enough to get away, but still close to shopping and nightlife!
4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is proving less deadly than the delta strain did last summer, but Waco Mortuary and surrounding funeral…
This squad is always greater than the sum of its parts.
A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County J…
A record-breaking explosion of COVID-19 cases continued Friday in McLennan County, accompanied by a rise in hospital visits that caused one Wa…
The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its …
A Waco real estate development firm is close to finalizing a development agreement with the city of Waco to redevelop the Floyd Casey stadium …
Falls Community Hospital and Clinic officials this past week were forced to keep a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the emergency room for …
The Washington Avenue bridge on the Brazos River will close to vehicles for up to eight weeks starting Jan. 24, adding another traffic detour …
A four-time felon who police say was subdued by game room patrons after he robbed the store in December was indicted Thursday as a habitual criminal.