Custom Built home in Axtell, Texas. This is a must see, four bedrooms, three baths, a large office area with built in desk and shelves, an open floor plan, nested in among the trees. Nice detached 30 X 30 garage. Awesome covered patio with a freestanding fireplace to enjoy with friends and family. Nice size yard area with opportunity to have your own garden space as well. In the kitchen the large island has a lot of storage space, and the island is moveable. One bedroom has built in shelving. The Master Bathroom has dual vanities, clawfoot tub, walk-in shower. and dual closets. There is so much to see in the home in the Axtell ISD.
4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $749,900
