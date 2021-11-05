Custom Built home in Axtell, Texas. This is a must see, four bedrooms, three baths, a large office area with built in desk and shelves, an open floor plan, nested in among the trees. Nice detached 30 X 30 garage. Awesome covered patio with a freestanding fireplace to enjoy with friends and family. Nice size yard area with opportunity to have your own garden space as well. In the kitchen the large island has a lot of storage space, and the island is moveable. One bedroom has built in shelving. The Master Bathroom has dual vanities, clawfoot tub, walk-in shower. and dual closets. There is so much to see in the home in the Axtell ISD.
4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
Waco attorney Seth Sutton was entrapped in a murder-for-hire scheme by an overzealous undercover Waco Police officer who took advantage of the…
Aubrey Robertson said it is time to make significant changes at the McLennan County Courthouse and he is convinced his experience as a prosecu…
Sharonda Johnson woke up Saturday not long after midnight as someone kicked the door to her smoke-filled apartment.
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
A Teague man who Robinson police say was involved in the arson death of his former boyfriend in August was indicted Thursday on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges.