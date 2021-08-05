4 Bedroom Home in Axtell - $975,000

Texas Barndominium with hilltop views. Located just 20 minutes outside of Waco, Texas, this property offers a true dual-purpose ranching experience. Open living and kitchen downstairs with granite and custom finishes. Isolated master suite upstairs with 3 additional bedrooms on the first floor. There are 3 full bathrooms and a large shop and sports area under roof as well. 5 Stock Tanks, Improved Pasture, a large variety of Hardwoods, Deer, Turkey, Dove, Bass, Brem, and plenty of varmints