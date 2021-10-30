Check out this BEAUTIFUL home nestled away in the cozy Bruceville, Texas. This house boast its large rooms and spacious floor plan. With its 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, there is room for the whole family! After making your way through the breathtaking kitchen, you will find the door to the backyard that reveals a hidden oasis! A large patio with with plenty of roo for all of your outdoor activities along with a shop with a covered awning for storage and workshop hobbies. This is house would make the perfect home for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nancy Grayson is closing Lula Jane’s come Thanksgiving, citing a staffing shortage and exhausting hours.
“We sincerely couldn’t be prouder to have planted a flag here,” Bell said.
Kevin Harless has not thrown in the towel by any means. In fact, he has upped the ante in his efforts to keep his father safe against speeding…
Local barbecue joints have a beef with beef prices. They keep going up, up, up, like an overmatched cowboy aboard a mean-tempered bull.
This story has been updated.
Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that sent a crowd at a party early Sunday morning scrambling for safety, McLennan C…
A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.
Earlier this week, eight youth at Methodist Children’s Home moved into the new Legacy House, designed to support their development and help th…
An unusual fall weather pattern brought wind gusts topping 50 mph Thursday to the Waco region, causing canceled flights, downed power lines an…