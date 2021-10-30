4 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $295,000

Check out this BEAUTIFUL home nestled away in the cozy Bruceville, Texas. This house boast its large rooms and spacious floor plan. With its 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, there is room for the whole family! After making your way through the breathtaking kitchen, you will find the door to the backyard that reveals a hidden oasis! A large patio with with plenty of roo for all of your outdoor activities along with a shop with a covered awning for storage and workshop hobbies. This is house would make the perfect home for you!