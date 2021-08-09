4 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $418,900

Don't miss your opportunity to own this like-new home nestled into this charming little neighborhood out in the country near Bruceville, Texas. As you walk into the perfect entryway, you will notice to your left the exceptional formal dining and to the right a well-placed half bath and large laundry room. Continue down the hall to the galley-style kitchen, opening to the breakfast area and large living room. Also on the main level is a spacious master bedroom, large master bath, and a spacious closet. Back at the front of the home, you can head upstairs, where you will find the rest of the bedrooms and a fantastic bonus room. These 3 bedrooms boast large closets. The bonus room could easily be another bedroom, a child's ideal playroom, or a family's dream media room. Also, the ample loft space is perfect for your second family room, but that's not all. Around the corner, there is a perfect nook for your home office or homework space. If that wasn't enough, you head out back to find the fabulous outdoor kitchen complete with a grill and refrigerator. The entire fenced-in property is ready to use, with seasonally blooming flowers, a fenced area perfect for chickens, an established garden, and a canopy of trees providing ample amounts of shade. This backyard is a dream and is your ideal location to enjoy an afternoon barbeque or a night enjoying smores around a fire with your family! Don't wait. Schedule your private showing today.