Blue Eagle Retreat is now available. This multi-use, turn-key property is ideally suited for someone looking to enter the B & B business at a very affordable price. Currently registered on Air B&B and VRBO, attracting clients from all over wanting to experience a small, secluded, country getaway. The property includes 4 tiny cabins, each with a full bedroom, bathroom, fridge and room to sleep 4. Current rentals can be nightly, short term or by the month. Each adorable cabin comes fully furnished and are decorated with a Texas flair. In addition to the cabins, there are RV hookups, a neat little "saloon" that could create additional income or act as the perfect poker lounge. The 5 acre tract offers room to add more cabins or a great site to build a secluded custom home. If you're soaking in the hottub or sitting around the firepit and hear a few strange noises, don't worry. It's only the mini-donkeys and chickens letting you know they're there. Located in Lorena ISD, with easy access to the I-35 corridor, and a short drive to Waco. Extra points of interest include, an organic garden area, greenhouse, seperate laundry building, outdoor shower, underground storm shelter, open outside area for larger gatherings, small livestock barn, equipment storage, and additional 200amp servive for expansion. If you're thinking of living on-site while you manage the rentals, there's a care-taker cabin just for you. Current guests are taking advantage of the location, booking stays for nearby event sites, Baylor activities and the hugely popular Magnolia/Fixer Upper craze thats sweeping the Waco area. Are you ready for the 2024 solar eclipse? Guests are already reserving thier spot for viewing. Call for a private showing.