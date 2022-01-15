4 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $550,000

STUNNING,BRAND NEW, barndominium located in Chalk Bluff Tx brought to you by Montelongo Home Construction.This home will definitely have your family and friends wanting to move in with you!! 4BD,3.5BA, office, upstairs game room and flex room. Lots of neat, custom features including a large open kitchen with Level 2 granite countertops and lots of cabinets space for storage, it even has a hidden pantry!! Custom shutters on all windows and shiplap walls throughout the home. This is a good opportunity to get the home you've always dreamed of. Don't wait any longer, call me today for a tour!