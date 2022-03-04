4 Bedroom Home in Chilton - $1,650,000

Under Two Million for this "One in a million" find! A dream property for the fishing enthusiast or nature lover, with nearly 30 acres out of approx. 105 forming a lake that is stocked with Catfish, Bass & Crappie. In fact, the owners used to charge an entry fee to fish, and so can you! Other parts of the property were used commercially in the past as well, and there are two portions that have served well for farming crops. Quaint Spanish style architectural home built in the 1970's, when things were actually built to last! Additional structures, (mobile home with addition, totaling 2200sf with 5bdrms & 3baths). Backside of lake has been a good location for hog hunting, and some deer too. Country living, yet only 15min to IH35 or 30min to Waco or Temple.