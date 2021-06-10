4 Bedroom Home in Chilton - $399,000

Beautiful! Secluded! Mediterranean style home with stone veneer. Large balcony overlooking the classic oversized pool for the largest of parties. This two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is very authentic with stone columns and the most beautiful, MUST SEE art placed throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen with a breakfast bar paired with a breakfast area beside it. Open kitchen with 2 ovens/stovetops and a dishwasher make this home a breeze to cook in. Lots of roomy space in the 2 living rooms as well as a massive dining room for the large family meals. Large office area and a hobby room for the creative ones. Garage with a mud room. This house cannot be explained! You must come see to understand this home! View More