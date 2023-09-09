A private 4 +/- acre gated estate in a high end subdivision! Find the best of both Worlds. Bring your horses, family and friends and enjoy riding in your very own trails-or step out the gate and be in the community where you can walk your dog and kids. Doesn’t get much better than that-except that it actually does-the property is situate within the highly rated China Spring ISD. You will enjoy 4+/- rolling acres with a gorgeous home, pool, horse facilities and much much more! The 4,079 square foot residence is grand yet unassuming, allowing it to easily integrate with the landscaping and compliment the spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Walk-up the grand entry and in through the massive iron double doors that lead you to the entryway, executive office and sitting/receiving room. The executive office is equipped with custom wood built-ins, a private entryway, porch, and half bath. Across the foyer is the sitting/receiving room with beautiful custom sliding barn doors. Walk over to the main living/family room that is anchored by a stone fireplace boasting a locally sourced artistic cedar mantel. Spend your mornings watching wildlife right from your family room. The family room flows seamlessly into the dream kitchen that is perfect for hosting all your friends and family. You will enjoy a massive quartz center island perfect for food prep and entertaining. The kitchen boasts a full suite of satin stainless steel Monogram Appliances. Built-in double refrigerator and freezer, double ovens, 5 burner gas range top and various textures that include a hammered copper vent hood and apron sink, beautiful iron and crystal light fixtures and a huge custom-made quartz table that easily seats 10- perfect for hosting Thanksgiving! The master suite is located on the 1st floor and is filled with tons of natural light from the large windows clad in plantation shutters and is a perfect place to relax and unwind. The master bath includes two massive walk-in closets, dual vanities and an oversized walk-in shower! Head up the curving staircase that leads you to two spacious bedroom suites separated by a kitchenette and bar, great for guests or the kids to enjoy their own space. The first up-stairs suite includes a fabulous size closet, walk-in shower and its own private balcony with stunning views. The second up-stairs suite offers an oversized walk-in closet, secondary laundry area, walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub, and balcony with a spiral staircase leading down to the back patio. Adjoining this suite is a third bedroom or flexible space that could be a media room. Head out back and you will find the oversized covered back patio equipped with a built-in grill and sink perfect for entertaining. Cool off in the sparking pool with a beautiful water feature and enjoy the fire pit on a cool fall evening. A major BONUS is the beautiful white custom cut cedar arbors and picket fence all the way around the front and back of the home which creates a perfect place for animals and children to play all while adding so much charm and safety.The property also features several outbuilings!! The shop in front is a double shop and is equipped with water and electricity. One side of the shop is a gym and the other side features high wattage electric that can easily make for an RV plug right next door in the parking area.Head out back down a tree covered path with multiple places to sit that allow you to enjoy the scenery, and leads to a custom shop/secondary living space and tack room with a great size horse facilities and stalls which are perfect for your horses and/or farm friends. Explore the 4 +/- acres filled with trees, an abundance of wildlife from whitetail deer to wild turkey making any nature lover or bow hunter dreams come true. Easy & comprehensive HOA CCR’s to enhance ownership and not limit options. Property enjoys several tax exemptions including timber, wildlife and homestead, thus keeping property taxes low. Location is another bonus! Located approximately 20 minutes to the heart of Waco and roughly 1.5 hours from both DFW and Austin. Do not miss out on this STUNNING China Spring gated estate in the highly sought after, Hills of Childress Creek!