A private 25 acre gated estate in a high end subdivision! Bring your horses, family and friends and enjoy riding in your very own trails-or step out the gate and be in the community where you can walk your dog. Situated within the highly rated China Spring ISD. You will enjoy approximately 25.08 rolling acres with a gorgeous home, pool, horse facilities and more! The 4,079 sqft residence is grand yet unassuming, allowing it to easily integrate with the landscaping and compliment the spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Head out back down a tree covered path with multiple places to sit that allow you to enjoy the scenery, and leads to a custom shop or secondary living space and tack room with a great size horse facilities and stalls which are perfect for your horses or farm friends.Located approximately 20 minutes to the heart of Waco and 1.5 hours from both DFW and Austin.Do not miss out on this STUNNING China Spring gated estate in the highly sought after, Hills of Childress Creek!