The Fargo plan is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car-garage. The long foyer leads to the open kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, corner pantry and opens to the family room. Bedroom 1 features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with water closet and spacious walk-in closet. The standard rear covered patio is located off the breakfast area. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features, including lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home on select homes. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $280,865
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Locals of a certain age will remember Waco's Steak and Ale, dimly lighted with a great salad bar, plush seating, good but reasonably priced st…
He never set foot in Waco before attending Baylor, and never returned. But it made an impression, the elementary school music teacher leaving …
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for 2 years
"Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?"
City officials are considering a new lake on Waco Creek as part of a park planned next to the former Floyd Casey Stadium site.