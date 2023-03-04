The Fargo plan is a one-story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car-garage. The long foyer leads to the open kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, corner pantry and opens to the family room. Bedroom 1 features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with water closet and spacious walk-in closet. The standard rear covered patio is located off the breakfast area. You’ll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features, including lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home on select homes. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)