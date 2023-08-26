The Texas Cali is a single-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that features approximately 1,796 square feet of living space. The long foyer with an entry coat closet leads to the open concept kitchen, family room and breakfast area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and perfect sized corner pantry. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, features a sloped ceiling and attractive bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet. The standard covered patio is located off the breakfast area. Additional finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy added security in your new D.R. Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait!
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $307,705
