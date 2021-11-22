 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $339,000

LAND, LOCATION, AND LUMBER!!! This 4.73 acre property sits on the elbow of N River Xing approximately 1000 feet away from China Spring High School. Attractive and established neighborhood with a good feel of country living, but not too far from the city. This is an estate sale. The heir of this property spent majority of their childhood in this home and hopes the next family will see its potential. Updates are needed. The property will be sold "as-is", owner will not do any repairs.

