4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $479,900

I Like Big Bucks and I Cannot Lie! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with an upstairs bonus space ideal for a second living or office area is nestled in trees, borders a seasonal creek, and is a favorite visiting spot for wildlife! Perfect for accommodating guests, you'll love having a bedroom that offers a private entrance, kitchenette and full bath. Additional features include a generous circular drive, firepit area, detached garage, storage buildings, chicken coop, and so much more! Bring the rocking chairs for the front porch and get ready to start enjoying quiet country living!