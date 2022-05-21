4 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $530,000

Amazing Northstar custom built home with all the amenities! Spacious and open, when you walk in the front door you will feel welcome and at home. You'll love the attention to detail including granite and poured concrete counters, multiple built-ins, a large covered back patio looking out onto a huge back yard with plenty of room for just about anything you want to do. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a gas range, an expansive eat-at island, and lots of storage. The primary suite bathroom has a soaking tub and a large walk-in shower and dual vanities. The walk-in closet is a pass through between the bathroom and laundry room/mud room, so doing the laundry is a breeze! Oh, you wanted a barn door? You got it! You want storage? All of the bedrooms have large closets, you have a walk-in pantry, and there is additional storage throughout this beautiful home. You'll notice that the ceiling fans, light fixtures, and plumbing fixtures are all done right. Call your REALTOR today to schedule a private showing. (I almost forgot to mention the built in surround sound system in the living room and the tankless, gas water heater.)